Rasmussen, Diane R.

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - Diane R. Rasmussen, 71, of Machesney Park, Ill., passed away on Nov. 23, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1950, in Berlin, Wis., to Robert and Mary (Weiner) Rasmussen. Diane graduated from Horicon High School in 1968. After graduation she worked for West Bend Company for some time and then went on to work at John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., until she retired. Diane loved spending time with family and always looked forward to their annual camping and fishing trip. She loved to read romance mystery novels. Diane was a giver; she wanted to give and help everyone. She was such a kindhearted, loving, and caring person that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.