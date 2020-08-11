Raspiller, Stanley J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Stanley J. Raspiller, age 84, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born on Feb. 17, 1936, in Sandwich, Ill., the son of George J. and Adele E. (Weiss) Raspiller. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Linda L. Morphey. This marriage was blessed with four children. Stanley loved the outdoors, and going to garage sales and flea markets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gerald Raspiller.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Linda of Reedsburg; children, Theodore (Kristine) Raspiller, Renee Raspiller, Anthony (Kimberly) Raspiller, and Amy Raspiller (Rodney) Bauer; grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Brandon and Dalton Raspiller; brother, Donald (Dolores) Raspiller; sister, Barbara Greenwood; nieces, nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

A visitation celebrating Stanley's life will be on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be no formal service.