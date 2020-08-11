Raspiller, Stanley J.

REEDSBURG - Stanley J. Raspiller, age 84, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born on Feb. 17, 1936, in Sandwich, Ill., the son of George J. and Adele E. (Weiss) Raspiller. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Linda L. Morphey. This marriage was blessed with four children. Stanley loved the outdoors, and going to garage sales and flea markets.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gerald Raspiller.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Linda of Reedsburg; children, Theodore (Kristine) Raspiller, Renee Raspiller, Anthony (Kimberly) Raspiller, and Amy Raspiller (Rodney) Bauer; grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Brandon and Dalton Raspiller; brother, Donald (Dolores) Raspiller; sister, Barbara Greenwood; nieces, nephews; along with other relatives and friends.
A visitation celebrating Stanley's life will be on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be no formal service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)