Rau, Nancy L.

BARABOO - Nancy L. Rau, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo after years of battling with COPD.
Nancy is the daughter of Elmer F. and Adeline V. (Steuck) Wilda and was born on May 30, 1937, in Gibson, Wis. She was a 1955 graduate of Baraboo High School and was united in marriage to Gerald A. Rau on May 31, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Richard “Rick”) DeMars of Baraboo; two sisters, Barbara (Sheldon) Nickel of La Crosse and Linda Vandreese of Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by three sisters, Beverly (Ted) Martin, Patricia Brown, Carol (Bill) Hamilton; one brother, Robert (Linda) Wilda; nephew, Dustin Wilda; and a niece, Bethany VanDreese.
Per Nancy's wishes, a private graveside service will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Clare Hospice House. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)