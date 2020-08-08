Rau, Nancy L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Nancy L. Rau, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo after years of battling with COPD.

Nancy is the daughter of Elmer F. and Adeline V. (Steuck) Wilda and was born on May 30, 1937, in Gibson, Wis. She was a 1955 graduate of Baraboo High School and was united in marriage to Gerald A. Rau on May 31, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Richard “Rick”) DeMars of Baraboo; two sisters, Barbara (Sheldon) Nickel of La Crosse and Linda Vandreese of Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by three sisters, Beverly (Ted) Martin, Patricia Brown, Carol (Bill) Hamilton; one brother, Robert (Linda) Wilda; nephew, Dustin Wilda; and a niece, Bethany VanDreese.

Per Nancy's wishes, a private graveside service will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Clare Hospice House. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.