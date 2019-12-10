{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Ray Arnold Mitchell, age 58, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital. He was born on Jan. 10, 1961, in Pierce County, Wash. to Glen and Donna (Sherman) Mitchell. Ray married Valerie Herron, in Madison, on July 3, 1982.

Ray will be dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, his 3 kids and 5 grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the support and care during his stay.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Burke Station Cemetery on Burke Road.

