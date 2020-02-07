Ray “Ski” Skindzelewski, 75, Madison

MADISON - Ray “Ski” Skindzelewski, 75, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after an extended stay at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Ray was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis. Ray worked at Fox Lake Correctional Institution and retired after 35 years of service. During his retirement, he spent his days working on projects, deep-sea fishing in Florida, hunting with his late springer spaniel Sam, spent time at his cabin in Antigo, and made people laugh. During his stay at the hospital, he became known as the “Candy Man” for insisting the staff take candy along with a thank you when they assisted him. One of his favorite things to do in the world was to spend time with his grandchildren and family.
Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Skindzelewski of Randolph; his son, Scott (Valerie) Skindzelewski of Baraboo; his grandkids, Josh and Cassie Skindzelewski, Sabrina (Dylan) Washkuhn, Haley (Vincent) Molinaro, and Brandon (Devin) Nordstrom; his great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Jaxson Nordstrom; and three brothers, Wayne, Robert, and David.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Todd; and his brothers, Sonny, Ed, and Eric.
A visitation for Ray Skindzelewski will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at County Line Lutheran Church in rural Markesan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
