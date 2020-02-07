Ray “Ski” Skindzelewski, 75, Madison

Ray was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis. Ray worked at Fox Lake Correctional Institution and retired after 35 years of service. During his retirement, he spent his days working on projects, deep-sea fishing in Florida, hunting with his late springer spaniel Sam, spent time at his cabin in Antigo, and made people laugh. During his stay at the hospital, he became known as the “Candy Man” for insisting the staff take candy along with a thank you when they assisted him. One of his favorite things to do in the world was to spend time with his grandchildren and family.