COLUMBUS - Raymond A. "Ray" Madsen age 90, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. He was born on January 17, 1932 in Chicago to Axel and Helen (Fridlund) Madsen. He served in the U. S. Army from 1950 until 1953 during the Korean War. Ray was married to Lorraine DeKovic on February 19, 1955 in Chicago and together had four children. He was employed for 30 years at John Deere Works in Horicon, retiring in 1995. Ray was a devout Wisconsin sports fan and above all, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.