Sept. 3, 1928—Jan. 1, 2023

HUBBARD—Raymond C. Roll, age 94, of Hubbard, WI, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for Raymond will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation for Ray will be at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Raymond was born September 3, 1928, to Armond and Irma (Kruegar) Roll at home in Kekoskee, WI. He married Eldine I. Franke on September 24, 1949, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI.

Ray loved his Lord and lived his faith daily. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon serving as an Usher, Elder, and Choir member for many years.

Ray was a farmer from the start. He lived and worked on the family farm in Horicon since 1939. Later, Ray and Eldine bought the farm and raised there family there. They found time to always be together whether it be milking cows, planting, or harvesting crops. Ray enjoyed all the typical Wisconsin activities. He loved rooting for the Wisconsin sports teams and enjoyed fishing, listening to polka music, and traveling, and playing cards with his many friends and family members. He especially loved taking rides just to take in the beauty of the crops. Ray constantly was thinking about others and called every morning to check in on all of his friends and family.

Ray is survived by his daughter: Joan (William) Suprna; son: Larry Roll; Grandchildren: Kristyne (Mark) Case; Melissa (William) Kreis; Stephanie (Darrell) Mintzlaff; Tricia Roll; and Tiffani Roll; Great Grandchildren: Clarice Case; Lydia Case; Lily Kreis; Ryan Teson; Great Great Grandson: Maddox Teson. He is further survived his sister Norma Pluckham; sister-in-law: Corraine Roll; brother-in-law: Vern (Jean) Franke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Arnold and Mable Franke; his wife, Eldine; brother, Milton; sisters Verna Wellnitz; Darlene Schwantes; and Lorraine Roll.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rev. Daniel Seehafer for his visits and prayers; Waupun Hospital; and all the special care Ray received from the SSM Hospice Team.

Memorials can be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon.

