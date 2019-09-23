Raymond F. Butterbrodt, 88, of the town of Burnett passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Randolph Health Services.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam and on Friday, September 27th at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall, 408 S. Spring Street, Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Erwin officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery and graveside military honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146.
Raymond was born on the family farm in the town of Burnett on August 15, 1931 the son of Ervin and Josephine (O’Mara) Butterbrodt. He was a Beaver Dam High School graduate. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Sue A. Braker at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Ray proudly served his country in the United States Navy with duty during the Korean War. Ray was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and a past usher at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed being a lifetime farmer and had taken over the operations of the family farm. He was very involved in the community serving as a 4-H leader, member of the Pork Producers, member of the Dodge County Fair Board, FFA, Burnett Town Board, Feeder Pig Marketing Corporation Board, Dodge County Cooperative Board and the Quack Hunting Club. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and showing pigs at the State Fair.
Ray is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue; eight children: Denise (Gordon) Krueger, Russell Butterbrodt, Darrell Butterbrodt, Bernard Butterbrodt, Cheryl (Daryle) Pieper, Brian (Diane) Butterbrodt, Brenda Butterbrodt and RaeMarie (Wayne) Pribnow; seven grandchildren: Mindy Stilen, Megan Josephs, Mark Butterbrodt, Jennifer Foch, Michael Butterbrodt, Amy Pieper and Katie Pribnow; five great grandchildren; sister Mary Smigielski and brother John (June) Butterbrodt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Samantha Butterbrodt, brother Clarence, infant sister Elizabeth Butterbrodt and nephew Daniel Butterbrodt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Parish-Building from our Belief Fund (church renovation fund).
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
