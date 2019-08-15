COLUMBUS - Raymond Franklin Lange, 93, entered his heavenly home on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Ray was born on October 25, 1925, to Ernest and Viola (Poppe) Lange in Columbus, Wis. Ray’s mom passed away when he was eight years old. October 1943, at age 18, he was handed his HS Diploma and his military papers to serve in WWII, leaving home 2 days before Christmas.
Ray served as a Gunner’s Mate in the US Navy from 1943-1946, in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He then served as a Sgt. In the US Air Force from 1952-1961, stationed in Japan, Labrador, and China. Ray is a member of the John E. Miller Legion Post #0146. Ray stated, “The best day of my life was September 24, 2016, when I went to Washington, D.C. on the Badger Honor Flight.”
In 1964, Ray married Betty Huebner. Together, they resided in Beaver Dam, and for a time owned Centennial Lanes serving Beaver Dam’s youth. He won many awards for bowling and golfing. Ray worked many years in health care. Ray was the “go-to-man” for haircuts and electric shaver repairs. He was a dedicated member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Jonnette (Michael) Robinson of Ind.; his beloved sister, Rosalind “Rosie” Zeidler of Columbus; brother-in-law, John Huebner of Beaver Dam. We extend a heartfelt thank you to his friends, Sam Herringa and Dan Oliver for their weekly visits and letters; devoted friend, Joyce Mohr; and special niece and caretaker Linda Huebner. He is also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sons, Craig and Michael; daughter, Roxanne; brother, Sam; and sister, Lucille.
A memorial gathering was held at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. Robert Moberg officiated. Inurnment took place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton with military honors conducted by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Badger Honor Flight, Dodge County Wing, P.O. Box 258066, Madison, 53725.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
