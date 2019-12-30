Raymond Harold Deininger, Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER - Retired Chief Petty Officer Raymond Harold Deininger, died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019. He was a veteran of The Vietnam War. Family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Deininger are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkeley Family County YMCA (210 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd Moncks Corner, S.C.) or the Armed Services YMCA (www.asymca.org). Raymond was born on Feb. 15, 1941, in Monroe, Wis., to Eileen Keegan Deininger (biological-preceded), Carol Pope Deininger (adoptive) and Harold Ernest Deininger. He joined the United States Navy in 1958 and received numerous awards and accommodations during his 20 year service to his country. He went on to have a full career as an electrician with C.R. Bard ultimately retiring in 1997. While enjoying his retirement, he was an avid volunteer with the Berkeley County Family YMCA in Moncks Corner, S.C. and received Volunteer of the Year for Berkeley County. Raymond was a loyal son, brother, father and grandfather. He married his loving wife, Jean E. Deininger on Feb. 7, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif. He is survived by his oldest son, Kevin of Summerville, S.C.; two grandchildren, Nikki (Adam) Hammons of Summerville, S.C. and Jacci (Michael) Busbin of Rosenberg, Texas; one great-grandchild, Ryland James Busbin; siblings, Francis Albright of Monroe, Wis., Jean M. Deininger of Lake City, S.C., Mary Lou Cormican of Baraboo, Wis., Evelyn Carpenter of Baraboo, Wis. and Timothy Deininger of Baraboo, Wis. Finally, he is survived by his loving four-legged companion, Angel. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, David; and his older sister, Gladys Neuenschwander. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.