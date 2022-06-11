PORTAGE—It was a good life. Raymond Louis “Tim” Gloeckler, age 93, of Portage, completed that life on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare, Portage, WI.

Ray was born in Portage, the only child of Louis and Florence (Murphy) Gloeckler. He attended the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, where he completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Art and Art Education. He also played on the intercollegiate UW 150 lb. football team winning the Big 10 Championship in 1947. While in Portage on college break, Ray cautioned a group of young women swimming in the Wisconsin River about the dangers of the undercurrent. One of those women was Joyce Boetcher. That meeting eventually led to 70 years of fruitful marriage, friendship, and inspiration.

In 1961, Ray joined the faculty of the UW Madison Art Department where he taught for almost 40 years.

He became part of a nationally renowned printmaking program. They became known collectively as the “Progressive Printmakers” and attracted international interest. Ray never lost his early focus on education, believing that art education could, and should, make for a better world. Instilling an appreciation of art and the ability to express oneself was a fundamental element of his career, which his many students appreciated.

Ray was a prolific artist with a prestigious resume. Highlights include being the first American invited to join the British Association of Wood Engravers and induction as a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. His work is in the Smithsonian Archives of American Art and an extended list of renowned University and private collections.

Ray most valued his family, his friends, his faith, and being an artist. These interests were often incorporated into his artwork, along with a lifelong dedication to bicycling, curling, and certainly sharp political and social commentary.

Ray is survived by his wife, Joyce; four children: Timothy (Jodi) Gloeckler, Terry (Bill) Gloeckler, Tad (Gretchen) Gloeckler, Tricia Ognar: four grandchildren: Liz, Emmett, Ike, and Oriana; and other near relatives and dear friends.

The family expresses great appreciation for all who extended kindness and care for Ray at the end of his life.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5th at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic School in Portage, WI.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.