Raymond W. Smith of Hustisford peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, after a tough 6-year battle with dementia.
Ray was born in Neda, WI to Raymond Smith and Dorothy (nee Simon) Kliefoth on July 27, 1936. On February 14, 1971, he married Carole (nee Mayhew) Chapman in Rockford, IL.
Ray was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, NASCAR and Minnesota Wild. He was also a proud supporter of the Hustisford Falcons and Rock River League baseball, particularly the Husty Astros through the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s, then the Lebanon Whitetails. He donated many hours to running the concession stand at ‘the ballpark’. It was his home away from home. He enjoyed the many friendships that were formed over the years. Ray also enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Carole; children, Kenneth Chapman of Neosho, Ronald (Lisa) Chapman of Bryson City, NC, Peggy (Mike Margelowsky) Chapman of Grand Marsh, Pamela Smith of Hustisford, Cindy (Dennis) Lagerman of Lomira, Connie (Curt) Knoll of Mayville and Jon (Valerie) Haack of Beaver Dam; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Smith) Chapman of Juneau; brother, Donald Kliefoth of Mayville; sisters-in-law Linda (Mike) Conrad and Micki Kliefoth of Mayville; brothers-in-law Robert Hartwig of Mayville, Ed Marshall, James (Cheryl) Mayhew Sr. of Oregon, Timm Mayhew of South Byron, and Tom (JoAnne) Mayhew of Hailey, ID; other nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in law, Virginia and Willard Mayhew; daughters, Cheryl (Chapman) Shilts and Cheri Haack; daughter-in-law Jayne (Sturm) Chapman; sisters, Carole Hartwig and Clara Marshall; brother, Gerald Kliefoth; sister-in-law, Sandra Mayhew; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Chapman and Dennis Mayhew.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitative Care for the wonderful care of Ray for the last 6 years.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at Hustisford Fireman’s Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service. Rev. Paul Hudson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hustisford Athletic Booster Club or Neosho Fire Department (where his youngest grandson is the chief).
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME-Hustisford is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com
