LYNDON STATION - Harvey Rayner, age 79, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Harvey was born on Jan. 2, 1942, in Elkhorn, Wis., the son of Gerald and Eleanor (Argo) Rayner. Harvey was married to his wife, Marlene, for 61 years. She was the love of his life.

Harvey was a jack of all trades. He was a farmer in his younger years, as well as working for the Dell's Boat Company for many years. Harvey loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and crafting, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Darlene Johnson, Penny (Chuck) Crisafulli, Marybeth (Jeff) Greve and Kimberly Rayner; brother, Monty Rayner; sisters, Collen Fischback and Elta Burns; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca Rayner; brothers, Burt Davis, Jack Davies, Larry Rayner, Jerry Davis, and Don Bagley; sister, Caroline McCann; and son-in-law, Ron Johnson.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

