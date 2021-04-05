Ready, Adeline M.

BEAVER DAM—Adeline M. “Addie” Bilke Ready, 92, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Adeline was born the daughter of Erwin M. and Magdalen J. (Westenmeyer) Hupf on December 9, 1928 in the township of Westford. She was a 1946 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Addie was married to Donald Bilke on July 7, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1968. She later married James Ready Jr. on August 26, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2015. Addie was employed as a telephone operator for AT&T and later worked for Laundry Connection and Blue Boy both in Beaver Dam.

Addie was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam. She loved playing Euchre, sewing, and growing flowers and vegetables (A Jack Of All Trades). She enjoyed feeding the birds especially hummingbirds and cardinals. Addie loved spending time with her family.