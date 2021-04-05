Ready, Adeline M.

BEAVER DAM—Adeline M. “Addie” Bilke Ready, 92, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.
Adeline was born the daughter of Erwin M. and Magdalen J. (Westenmeyer) Hupf on December 9, 1928 in the township of Westford. She was a 1946 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Addie was married to Donald Bilke on July 7, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1968. She later married James Ready Jr. on August 26, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2015. Addie was employed as a telephone operator for AT&T and later worked for Laundry Connection and Blue Boy both in Beaver Dam.
Addie was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam. She loved playing Euchre, sewing, and growing flowers and vegetables (A Jack Of All Trades). She enjoyed feeding the birds especially hummingbirds and cardinals. Addie loved spending time with her family.
Addie will be deeply missed by her children: Larry Bilke of Beaver Dam, Dianne (fiancé Ed Schuler) Wendt of Beaver Dam, Wendy Wendt of Beaver Dam, and Pamela (David) Zillmer of Columbus; siblings: Tom (Sandy) Hupf, Mary Ann Zuhlke, Margaret Parish, and Caralean Hupf all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Leah (Steve) Sanfilippo, Angela (fiancé Andy Schmidt) Krueger, Amber (Mike) Seifert, Benjamin Wendt, Christopher (Angela) Wendt, Ryan (Melissa) Zillmer, Matthew (Nichole) Zillmer, and Jacob (Matiya) Zillmer; 14 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Donald and James; two infant sons; an infant daughter; son-in-law Robert Wendt; grandson Donald Wendt; granddaughter Jenny Lynn Krueger; siblings: Paul Hupf, Connie Smedema, Shirley Johnson, Erwin “Junior” Hupf, Jerome Hupf, James Hupf, and Charles Hupf.
A visitation will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at the church. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish or to the Salvation Army Dodge County.
Addie’s family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam and St. Croix Hospice for all their loving care and support. It was greatly appreciated by Addie and her children.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
