Rebecca J. Waschitz (Nee Storm) passed peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born and raised in Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Jane Storm. Rebecca married Robert F. Waschitz and moved to the New Lisbon, WI area. She worked for many years at the Juneau County Court House. Rebecca enjoyed Farmette Living, having many dogs, chickens, cows. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and reading. Most of all she loved spending time at home with her family.