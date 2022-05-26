Rebecca Nylen

Jan. 18, 1973—May 17, 2022

BEAUMONT, TX—Becky was born January 18, 1973, in Baraboo, WI, to Raberta “Boots” and Tom Barrix.

She attended school in Baraboo from Kindergarten until her graduation with the Class of 1991. After completing cosmetology school, she married her high school sweetheart Robert Nylen on September 24, 1994.

Rob and Becky settled in Beaumont, TX, for over two-decades raising three boys in a tight-knit neighborhood where they made good friends. She had the added joy of becoming a grandmother in 2019.

Family was first and foremost in her life. A kind daughter, sister, cousin and friend who often put others’ needs ahead of her own. A devoted wife and mother, she created a warm and inviting home for her family and neighbors. She was renowned for her wonderful Holiday Family meals made with an abundance of care and love. She was often heard to say “I got it” whenever anything needed to be done. She also excelled outside the home in many endeavors. Her long-tern management of a busy local Hallmark store created an environment where everyone benefitted from her selfless and nurturing manner. She was known for the pride she took in a job well-done and the joy she experienced in being a Mom and a Grandma.

She was a shining light with a beautiful soul who brought joy to all who knew her. She was born with an ingrained desire to make sure everyone was happy. Her brilliant smile could light up any room and her giggly fun laugh will be missed. She has left a hole in so many lives that can never be filled.

Rebecca’s survivors include her husband, Robert Nylen; sons: Brandon (Jazmine Cordova) Nylen, Colton Nylen, Dillon (Sarah) Nylen; grandson, Elias Nylen; father, Tom Barrix; sisters: Jennifer (Sean) Dunham, Mandy (Michael Woods) Feick; aunt, Barabara Kumara; uncle Pastor Devon (Joanne) Barrix; cousin, Molly (Ron) Flexon; nephew, Charlie Dunham; and niece, Emmalee Feick; as well as extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother in September 2021.

A Service will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 30, at the New Life Community Advent Christian Church, 1919 Elizabeth St. in Baraboo, with interment following nearby in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Floral arrangements are being handled by local florist Wild Apples.

If you prefer, the family would be honored by donations made to your favorite charity in Becky’s name to continue her legacy of looking out for others.