June 23, 1962—April 14, 2023

MALONE—Rebecca S. Holmes, 60, of Malone, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born June 23, 1962 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Lawrence and Adeline (Novenski) Klug. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1980. On September 18, 1982 she married David D. Holmes at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Rebecca waitressed at Walker’s and Cedar Lodge and also worked at Festival Foods. She was a member of R.S. Vintage Steel Antique Tractor Club. She enjoyed gambling and was always “lucky”, her cats, and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; two daughters: Katie (Josh) Potratz and Sara (Mike) Prater; four grandchildren: Leeta Prater, Abegail Prater, Alyssa and Colton Potratz; one sister, Lynn Klug; brothers-in-law: Ray Dunning, Roger Holmes, Dean Holmes, Dennis Holmes, and Terry (Kathy) Holmes; sister-in-law, Linda Bird; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Dewey and Violet Holmes, siblings: Paul (Susan) Klug, Mary Klug, and Kathy Dunning; in-laws: Cathy Holmes, Connie Holmes, Linda Holmes, Mary Holmes, and Mike Bird.

The visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 from 9:00–11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.