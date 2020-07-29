Rechek, Harvey W.

The family is requesting that a mask be worn to attend Harvey's services. The visitation will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.

Harvey Walter Rechek was born on Jan. 15, 1937 to Walter and Mildred (Zelmer) Rechek in Fox Lake, Wis. He attended Fox Lake schools and then worked for area farmers as a hired hand. Harvey later joined the United States Army Reserves, where he served for eight years. Harvey was united in marriage with Ceneida Bornick on Nov. 8, 1984 in Beaver Dam. He worked for Rockwell for five years and Monarch range for 27 years. Harvey was also self-employed as a concrete contractor for 40 years. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church where he was active in the Holy Name Society. Harvey also volunteered his time helping with Meals-on-Wheels and the Food Pantry, as well as working at Oakwood Cemetery where he cared for lawns and set foundations for headstones. He was a proud member of the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Harvey loved the outdoors. He liked to fish, hunt and trap. He enjoyed people and loved to help out where ever he could. Harvey was a very loving, caring, and sharing person. He was true to his God and will be very sadly missed.