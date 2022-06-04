Red (Richard) A. Thompson

March 10, 1936—June 1, 2022

POYNETTE / DE FOREST—Red (Richard) Arlan Thompson, brought into this world by a doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh on one of the biggest snowstorms in Columbia County on March 10, 1936, and departed onto his new journey on June 1, 2022.

Red married the love of his life and best friend, Barbara (Luther) 33 years ago. They did everything together and were rarely seen without one another. They loved to travel around in the car, visiting all the places they wanted to see no matter the distance, whether to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee or Bayfield, WI—enjoying the company of each other, listening to Willie and boys and talk on the CB radio. They met many people over the years and made friends everywhere, not many people could escape Red’s brilliant smile, humor and the way he could tell a story.

Red served honorably in the Navy 1954-1958 (Navy Seabee’s) the South Pole Operation Deep Freeze – Task Force 43, 1955-1957. He was proud to serve his country and fellow man. Always bragged about how he had two birthdays in one day as he traveled over the international date line. One of the happiest days of his life was when he was invited to join a Badger Honor Flight in 2018. He and his grandson, Nile, traveled to Washington, DC, and spent a magical and historical day together. He traveled worldwide from Antarctica and the Mediterranean.

His love for the water inspired him to restore a 1958 wooden Chris Craft, which was named Breakwater. He and Barb also had a love for classic cars, and went to many car shows, winning trophies. He loved to spend time with family and friends, listening to music, the outdoors (as long as it wasn’t too hot) fishing, where he always caught the biggest fish that got away. He wore many “hats” throughout his life, but the most joy was being a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Red is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children: Bruce (Chrissy) Thompson, Diane (Terry) Kuehn and Victoria “Vicki””Thompson-Vargas; grandchildren: Ashley (Jesse Olsen) Kuehn, Nile Kuehn and Elijah Vargas; recently born, great-grandchild, Valerie Luella; sisters: June (Larry) Colstad, Frances Chapman, Jeanne (Bill) Zeier; brother-in-law, Elbridge Curtis; many wonderful nephews and nieces.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore “Teddy” and Evelyn Thompson; his brother, Jimmy Thompson; sisters: Marlene Curtis and Pat Joyce; brothers-in-law: Don Joyce and Dick Chapman: nephew, David Chapman; and niece, Diane Joyce.

A Celebration of Red’s Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee. Military honors will be provided by Poynette Area Veterans Honor Guard at 3:30 on Thursday. The family requires the use of face masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo, WI, 53913, or to a charity of your choice.

“God has blessed you richly, so get down on your knees and thank him. Don’t forget the less fortunate or God will personally kick your behind. I’d love to do it for him, but I can’t be everywhere.”—Willie Nelson