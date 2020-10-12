Rediske, Virginia D.

JUNEAU - Virginia D. Rediske, age 102, of Juneau, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Virginia Donna Hilgendorf was born on the family farm in the Town of Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wis., on April 9, 1918. She was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Schrap) Hilgendorf. Two of her great-grandfathers were among the founders of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, where she was a life-long member. At St. John's, Virginia taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, belonged to St. John's Ladies Aid, and was the oldest member of the church. Virginia attended St. John's Christian Day School and was a 1935 graduate of Juneau High School.

On Nov. 23, 1946, she married the love of her life, Franklin Rediske, in Baltimore, Md., where he was stationed while assigned to the Army Counter Intelligence Corp. She returned home and surprised her family with the news. Virginia was employed as a secretary for attorney August Kading in Juneau for several years, then worked for the US Soil Conservation Service in Fond du Lac. Later, Virginia accepted a position as a secretary in the Dodge County District Attorney's office in Juneau, retiring in 1983. She always enjoyed her work as a legal secretary.