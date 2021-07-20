Redlin, Gary C.

BARABOO - Gary C. Redlin, age 65, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 101 14th St., Baraboo, WI. Pastor Blake Overlien will officiate.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.
