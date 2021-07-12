Redlin, Gary C.

BARABOO—Gary C. Redlin, age 65, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home.

Gary, the son of James A. and Marie E. (Pfragner) Redlin, was born on April 3, 1956 in Hartford, WI. He moved to Baraboo with his family in 1959 when his father was employed by the Schieble Funeral Home.

Gary attended both elementary and high school in Baraboo, graduating in 1974. He attended MATC in Madison and received an Associates Degree in Police Science in 1976. In October of 1977, he was hired as a patrolman with the Baraboo Police Department. In June of 1981, he left the Police Department to join his father in the funeral business. He received his degree in Mortuary Science from MATC-Milwaukee, graduating in 1983. He worked along with father, James Redlin, until Jim passed away suddenly while vacationing in Florida. Gary then took over the business and operated it, along with his wife, Sandy, until May of 2016 when his health forced him to retire. He was dedicated to his profession and strived to continue the work ethic his father instilled in him.