Reed, Roger S.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. Growing up in Baraboo, his hobby was building radios and his bedroom floor could be found covered in wires with radio tubes covering every surface. His sister fondly remembers his late-night prank of surrounding her bed with wires and setting off flash bulbs in sequence when he called her name. Enlisting in the Air Force after graduating from Baraboo High School, his love of electronics flourished. He installed navigation systems in nuclear submarines and airport control towers across the East Coast. Following his service, he went to work for the Burroughs Corporation in the engineering department. He had his private pilot's license for many years and used to fly from his home in Pennsylvania back to Baraboo to visit family. Like his father, he had a brilliant mind and will always be remembered as a loving and loyal handy man who could fix anything, from plumbing to electrical to moving walls. At the time of retirement, he was the Maintenance Foreman at the Saint Joseph's Malvern Retreat House where he not only took pride in keeping the grounds beautifully kept for all to enjoy but also help to enhance new technologies.