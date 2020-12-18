FALL RIVER - Bella Rees, 101, of Fall River, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, at The Meadows of Fall River.

Bella was born in Fox Lake Township of Randolph, Wis., on Oct. 19, 1919, to Daniel O. and Margaret (Jones) Rees. Bella grew up on a farm in Fountain Prairie Township near Fall River.

Bella completed her elementary education in 1933 at the Bennett School, a rural one-room schoolhouse with all eight grades, also located in Fountain Prairie. She graduated from Fall River High School in 1937. Bella then commenced to seek college level degrees in upper elementary education by graduating from the Columbia County Normal School in Columbus in 1939 and subsequently graduating from the Oshkosh State College with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Bella was an elementary grade school teacher for a total of 17 years, of which the first 14 years were in three different one-room, all eight grades, schools in Columbia County. With the closings of these rural schools, she concluded her teaching career with three years in the Watertown Public School System teaching her favorite two grades of fifth and sixth.

Bella was married to Merlin W. Owen of Cambria on May 23, 1942, at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus. The marriage produced two sons, John Milton and James Merlin Owen.