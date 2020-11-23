Reetz, Bonnie Ann (Hanson)

WATERTOWN—Bonnie Ann (Hanson) Reetz was born November 30, 1933 in Watertown, WI to Earl and Myrtle (Hundertmark) Hanson. She was baptized on December 31, 1933 in Lebanon, WI.

Bonnie graduated from Mayville High School in 1951. She married Arland A. Reetz on October 4, 1952 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mayville, WI. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 68 years. She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business, Reetz Ready Mix, and later at Beaver Ready Mix.

Bonnie was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She was a member of the Horicon Garden Club and also enjoyed spending her time playing bridge and other card games, sewing, knitting, quilting, fishing, RV camping, motorcycling, traveling, entertaining family and friends, and spending time at their cottage near Park Falls, WI, and winters in South Padre Island, TX and Haines City, FL. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.