Regina "Jean" M. Rosnmonowski, age 91, of Fond Du Lac

Regina “Jean” M. Rosmonowski, 91, passed away at St. Agnes Hospital on February 22, 2020. Jean was born in Marquette County to Thomas and Margaret (Hardy) Kearns on February 9, 1929. Her parents passed away when Jean was seven years old, so she went to live with her Uncle and Aunt, Harry and Lorena Kearns, who loved her as a daughter.
Jean graduated from Montello High School in 1946. On October 16, 1948, she wed Henry Rosmonowski at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Henry preceded her in death in 1983.
Jean was a homemaker for many years. She helped organize and worked at the hot lunch program at the former St. Louis Catholic Grade School. She also worked at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant for almost 20 years.
Jean was a Girl Scout Leader. She volunteered at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was a member of the St. Anne Society, Holy Family Christians Society, and the Holy Family Bereavement Committee.
Jean enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, traveling and especially liked the casino trips with her sister. More than anything, Jean loved spending time with her family.
Left to treasure Jean’s memory are her children, Joan Dobyns, Linda (John) Konen, Patrick (Jeane) Rosmonowski and Karen (Otto) Bowe; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Born, Christopher (Jesse) Dobyns, Bridget Meyer, Marjorie (Nate) Marshall, Ryan (Kelly) Rosmonowski, Alexandria and Matthew Bowe; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Born, Max Born and Tommy Marshall.
Jean is further survived by sisters, Carol Killoran, Rose Ann Brunsman, and Kathryn Eckardt; brother, Thomas (Lois) Hardy; sisters-in-law, Joanne Dunne, Mary Kearns and brother-in-law, Vincent Metcalf, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, an infant son, David, son-in-law, Michael Dobyns, infant granddaughter, Mary Ann Dobyns as well as sisters, Helen (Cliff) Beckett, Dorothy (William) Thomas, Marie (John) Brunt, Mary Metcalf, brothers, James Kearns, Thomas (Beatrice) Kearns, William Kearns, Maurice Kearns and brother-in-law, and John Eckardt,
SERVICES: The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 2nd , 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave. in Fond du Lac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Juveniles Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Jean’s memory.
Thank you to the nursing staff at Agnesian Hospital and Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
