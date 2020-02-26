Regina "Jean" M. Rosnmonowski, age 91, of Fond Du Lac

Regina “Jean” M. Rosmonowski, 91, passed away at St. Agnes Hospital on February 22, 2020. Jean was born in Marquette County to Thomas and Margaret (Hardy) Kearns on February 9, 1929. Her parents passed away when Jean was seven years old, so she went to live with her Uncle and Aunt, Harry and Lorena Kearns, who loved her as a daughter.

Jean graduated from Montello High School in 1946. On October 16, 1948, she wed Henry Rosmonowski at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Henry preceded her in death in 1983.

Jean was a homemaker for many years. She helped organize and worked at the hot lunch program at the former St. Louis Catholic Grade School. She also worked at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant for almost 20 years.

Jean was a Girl Scout Leader. She volunteered at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was a member of the St. Anne Society, Holy Family Christians Society, and the Holy Family Bereavement Committee.

Jean enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, traveling and especially liked the casino trips with her sister. More than anything, Jean loved spending time with her family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}