Rego, Syvilla Valera

REEDSBURG - On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Syvilla Valera Rego, of Reedsburg, at the age of 89, peacefully passed. She was born in Loganville, Wis., to Anna (Ribbke) and Henry Horstmann. As she grew up in Rock Springs she had many responsibilities, as she was the oldest of 12. She was married to the late Patrick Rego. With support from her family she overcame the great challenge of being widowed at the age of 30 with five children under the age of 12.

She is preceded in passing by her son, Bruce; sister, Anita Schoepp; and brothers, Carl, Herman and Roy Horstmann. Syvilla is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rego; sons, Philip (Kris) Rego, Steven (Janet) Rego, and Paul (Julie) Rego; grandchildren, Thaddeus (Camilla), Trinket, Anthony, Hunter, and Connor; also by sisters, Janette Ninneman, Lila Shimniok, Loretta Henry, Ellen Smallwood, and Glenda Horstmann; brothers, Henry and Reuben Horstmann; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She waitressed for over 45 years, most notably at Herman's Supper Club and Pierce's Supper Club in Baraboo. Syvilla, along with co-waiters Dorothy Steinhorst and Rita Burroughs, became legendary as local icons in their profession. Syvilla found great joy in working and meeting people, so much so that, even at age 80, she was still employed at Lands' End.