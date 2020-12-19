Rehfeldt, Edgar J.

COLUMBUS - Edgar J. Rehfeldt, age 93, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Fall River, to Emil and Ella (Hemling) Rehfeldt. He was married to Virginia Link on July 12, 1952, in East Bristol. Edgar was employed at Hiney Oil Co. in Columbus for 11 years, then 31 years at Metalfab before his retirement. He was an usher for St. Jerome Church for 50 years. He enjoyed watching Packers, Brewers and UW Badgers games. Edgar was an avid walker, perhaps several hundred miles over his many years. He also found great satisfaction in maintaining his weed-free garden. But most of all, he treasured his family above all else.
Survivors include his three sons, Brian (Janet) of Sun Prairie, Ross (Berit) of Columbus and Rick of Madison; his two daughters, Nan (Thomas) Linde and Mari Creque, both of Sun Prairie; six grandchildren, Clair (Bob) Novak, Laura Linde, Thomas Rehfeldt, Elle Rehfeldt, Emma Creque and Danni Creque; two great-grandchildren, Calla and Remy Novak. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2018; his brother, Lawrence and sister-in-law; and his sister, Lorraine Behring and brother-in-law.
A private family graveside service will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus, with the Rev. Garrett Kau officiating. Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health or St. Jerome Church. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
