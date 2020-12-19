Rehfeldt, Edgar J.

COLUMBUS - Edgar J. Rehfeldt, age 93, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Fall River, to Emil and Ella (Hemling) Rehfeldt. He was married to Virginia Link on July 12, 1952, in East Bristol. Edgar was employed at Hiney Oil Co. in Columbus for 11 years, then 31 years at Metalfab before his retirement. He was an usher for St. Jerome Church for 50 years. He enjoyed watching Packers, Brewers and UW Badgers games. Edgar was an avid walker, perhaps several hundred miles over his many years. He also found great satisfaction in maintaining his weed-free garden. But most of all, he treasured his family above all else.