Reichhoff, Gerald "Jerry"

EASTON/WAUPON - Gerald "Jerry" Reichhoff passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving wife, Gloria, and family by his side, on Nov. 14, 2021. He was born on the family farm in the township of Easton over 90 years ago. He loved life on the farm where work was hard and done with horses. Jerry graduated from Adams Friendship High School. Later, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy alongside his older brother during the Korean Conflict for four years. He was a banker for over 35 years, retiring as vice president of the National Bank of Waupun, and enjoyed working with the community. Jerry was a member of the White Creek Congregational Church.