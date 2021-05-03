Reick, Karen J.

PORTAGE—Karen June Reick, 81, died peacefully on April 30, 2021. Karen was born June 9, 1939, in Portage, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arlene Maass and Erwin Paske. Karen graduated from Portage High School in 1957.

On November 1, 1957, Karen married Harold William (Bill) Reick at St. John’s Church in Portage, Wisconsin. Karen and Bill celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in 2020.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband, Harold; her children, Thomas, Jerry, Sandra, Richard, and Lisa; her grandchildren, Keith, Madilyn, Alexander, Nicole, and Ashely; and her siblings Wayne, Kathy, Daniel, David, Jane, James, Wendy, and Steven.

Karen spent her free time traveling, visiting with friends and family, working jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and gardening. One of her favorite vacations was to Joshua Tree National Park and taking the Keys Ranch tour.

She enjoyed westerns and mystery movies. During football season, she would cheer on the Badgers and Seahawks.

Karen was always willing to help others. She volunteered at a mammogram screening clinic and through the years, assisted many elderly folks she knew. She frequently donated to charities that helped animals and disabled veterans.