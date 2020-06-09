Reidelbach, Dorothy

WISCONSIN DELLS - Dorothy Reidelbach, age 92, and lifelong resident of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Dorothy was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Plumb) Balsmeider. In April of 1949 she married James Reidelbach in Wisconsin Dells. She had worked at various restaurants in the Dells area but for over 18 years she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Fort Dells. She also held this position at the United Presbyterian Church. She also had four daughters and served as a Girl Scout Leader while they were growing up.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Devine of Sun Prairie, Wis., Barbara (Norman) Phelps of Ellijay, Ga., Sharon (Duff) Carney-Wright of Germantown, Tenn., and Susan (Wayne) Reidelbach-Golz of Middleton, Wis.; a brother, Charles (Jean) Balsmeider of Wisconsin Dells; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance to the United Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.
The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Dr. Randy Krszjaniek for the loving care provided to Dorothy.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)