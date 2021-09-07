Reierson, John Merlin

John graduated from Rio High School in 1977 and continued the family farm operation where he raised cattle, cash crop, and did custom work for the neighbors. On Aug. 8, 1981, John married Barbara Thompson. Time spent with friends and family meant a lot to John, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with family to the National Parks and anywhere north, especially the Ignace area of Canada to fish. John could be found deer and turkey hunting, spending time outdoors, and watching and attending high school and college sports. He was dearly loved by his family and will never be forgotten.