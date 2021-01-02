Reifsnider, Mary L.

BEAVER DAM - Mary LaVerne (Tremblay) Reifsnider, age 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Mary was born on May 18, 1932, in Alborn, Minn., the daughter of Louis and Marie (Edwards) Tremblay. She was a graduate of Alborn High School and Hursh Business School in Duluth. On March 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert Reifsnider in Minnesota. For many years, Mary was a bus driver for Banes Bus Service in Beaver Dam. She sold Breyer horses for 41 years and in her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, and working on puzzles. She also loved and cherished her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert of Beaver Dam; sons, Roger (Patricia) Reifsnider of Waupun and Steven (Kathy) Reifsnider of Beaver Dam; daughter, Ann (Mike) Falkinham of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Julie (Kyle) Strey, John Reifsnider, Jill Reifsnider, Troy Reifsnider, Allison Reifsnider, Megan Falkinham, and Rachel Falkinham; four great-grandchildren; sister, Regis Halgren; sister-in-law, Shirley Tremblay; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, Leonard, and Edward; and other relatives.