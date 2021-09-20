Reifsnider, Sue

In 1969 Sue’s family, which now included two children, moved to Beaver Dam where she lived all but 1-1/2 years of her life. Soon after securing a job at JC Penney (which turned into a 27-year career), she joined Grace Presbyterian Church where she was an active member for over 50 years.

Sue married the “love of her life”, Bill Reifsnider, on Aug. 8, 1981. Together they were a “team” that lived life to the fullest! With Bill by her side, she became an accomplished archer and avid hunter. Deer, turkeys and even bear were no match for her marksmanship! She cherished early mornings in the woods. Riding ATVs and snowmobiles, camping and traveling were also a favorite past-times. For 17 years, Sue and Bill shared their love of hunting with family and friends by hosting an annual bear hunt in Canada. They also served as volunteers for the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly in in Oshkosh every summer for 20 years. Perhaps their greatest adventure, however, came in 1997 when they packed their truck and trailer and headed to Alaska. When asked when they would be home, they answered “when we get here.”