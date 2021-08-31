Reilly, Lisa

PORTAGE – Lisa Reilly, age 59, of Portage, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in an accident on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Lisa was born on June 22, 1962, in Baraboo, the daughter of Warren and Helen (Hanson) Bidwell. She married Daniel Reilly on August 10, 1996, in Milton, Wis. She worked for Farm and Fleet in Janesville and Baraboo, and later at the Little School in Portage for fifteen years. Lisa enjoyed biking, crafting, scrapbooking, gardening, camping with family, visiting her local coffee and antique shops, traveling the country, and spending time with the people she loved.

Lisa was a beautiful person, a caring wife, and a loving mother. She was never happier than watching her kids succeed, her own or her Little Schoolers. She always encouraged Lydia and Seth to follow their dreams, whatever they may be, and forever wanted updates and pictures! She never said no to a popcorn drive or to going out for coffee, she was always happy to be out and around. She loved her gardens, and was always happy to send you home with flowers.