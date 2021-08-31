Reilly, Lisa

PORTAGE – Lisa Reilly, age 59, of Portage, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in an accident on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Lisa was born on June 22, 1962, in Baraboo, the daughter of Warren and Helen (Hanson) Bidwell. She married Daniel Reilly on August 10, 1996, in Milton, Wis. She worked for Farm and Fleet in Janesville and Baraboo, and later at the Little School in Portage for fifteen years. Lisa enjoyed biking, crafting, scrapbooking, gardening, camping with family, visiting her local coffee and antique shops, traveling the country, and spending time with the people she loved.
Lisa was a beautiful person, a caring wife, and a loving mother. She was never happier than watching her kids succeed, her own or her Little Schoolers. She always encouraged Lydia and Seth to follow their dreams, whatever they may be, and forever wanted updates and pictures! She never said no to a popcorn drive or to going out for coffee, she was always happy to be out and around. She loved her gardens, and was always happy to send you home with flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Lydia (Matt) Hicks; son, Seth (Kim Krueger) Reilly; siblings, Bryan (Sue) Bidwell, Mike (Terry) Bidwell, Mark (Doreen) Bidwell, and Dawn (John) Meegan; Siblings-in-law, Steve Kensmoe, Jane Reilly, Alice (Per) Myklebust, Lori (Kevin) Seymour; nephews, Jake (Cara) Bidwell, Jens Myklebust, Owen Seymour; nieces, Stacy (Marvin) Bynum, Megan (Paul) Brandon, Molly (Brent) Davis, Becky (John) Linley, Reilly (Martin Buch) Myklebust, Sadie (Scott) Goes, Sidney (Josh Beale) Seymour, Evie Myklebust; her golden retrievers, Will and Grace; grandpuppy, Millie; many grand-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Helen (Hanson) Bidwell; parents-in-law, John and Virginia (Christman) Reilly; sister-in-law, Cathy Reilly-Kensmoe; and niece, Krystin Bidwell.
A Visitation will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, Portage, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow at the Masonic Temple, 205 DeWitt St, Portage, Wis., 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Masks are optional if vaccinated, required if not.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Garden of Angels (gardenofangelsportage.com). (608)697-4621 W11360 State Road 33, Portage, Wis.
The family would like to thank the response personnel of Portage for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the
