The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:50 p.m. The service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Mike Tess officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Reina Jo Estrada was born on July 7, 2003, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Juan and Kathy (Janisch) Estrada. Reina enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially outside in the sun on walks. Reina loved to travel, especially to Mexico, to visit her dad’s side of the family and going to Christian music festivals. Reina loved listening to music, her favorites were Casting Crowns and Mercy Me. Reina liked to play with her ‘tubey’ toy and to give hugs and kisses to her loved one’s. Reina was and is the glue that held her loved ones together and they are forever grateful to have Reina in their lives. Reina touched the hearts of each and every person that met her.