Reinecke, Clarence

MERRIMAC, WI—With sad hearts we announce the death of Clarence Reinecke of Merrimac, WI who passed away on July 24, 2021 at the age of 91, in West Allis, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alma (Rothacher) Reinecke; brothers, Laverne, due to a car accident and Harold, a Marine who was killed in WWII; two nephews, David (Kim) and Gerald (Cheryl); as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his sister, Arlene Ninneman and husband Dean; his niece, Rhonda; two nephews, Steven (Diane) and Michael (Dawn) and their families.

He farmed, plus did a lot of miscellaneous jobs. In his last years of living in Merrimac he was caretaker for the Merrimac Rod and Gun club.

He enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles and fishing. He took several trips to Canada to fish.

In 2016 he moved to New Berlin, Wis. to be by his sister and family.

Anyone who wishes can join the family for the graveside burial at OAK HILL CEMETERY in Merrimac on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Special thanks to Heritage Nursing Home West Allis and Allay Hospice Care. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.