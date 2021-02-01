Reinke, Gerald J.

Jerry was born on Feb. 19, 1941, in Beaver Dam, the son of Alvin and Adele (Kapelle) Reinke. A lifelong Beaver Dam resident, Jerry only moved away for a short time in the early 1960s while he served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Most of Jerry's friends at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, where he worked for 37 years, only knew him as "Bear." After being a "confirmed" bachelor for many years, he was united in marriage to Marilea (Hughes) on May 30, 1987, in Beaver Dam, and adapted to married life and his new family extremely well. Jerry carried out his role as a father to five children extremely well, but he truly shined as a grandfather and great-grandfather.

Jerry was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. In his earlier years, he attended many games, but as he grew older enjoyed watching games from his own box seat (recliner). Through the years, Jerry had been known for his talents as one of the old Beaver Dam umpires; many remembered him for many calls, some good ones and some that they remembered as not being so good. After retiring from umpiring, he found his true gift in coaching baseball with the Beaver Dam Athletic Club. Right up until his last days he would reminisce about the boys he coached and his love for each and every one of them, how proud he was of them and how much pride he felt when they acknowledged him in return.