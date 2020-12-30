Reisetter, Judith M. "Judy"

IRON RIDGE - Judith M. Reisetter, 80, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at her home in Iron Ridge, Wis.

A visitation for Judith will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge, Wis. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. All in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Judith was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Oregon Township, Ogle County, Ill., the oldest child of John and Mildred (Jones) Dyer. After graduating from Oregon Community High School, she worked in Dixon, Ill., at J. C. Penney Co. and Shurhit Ignition Products. On Dec. 28, 1963, in Compton, Ill., she married Marion Reisetter of Lee, Ill., where Marion was engaged in farming.