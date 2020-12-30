Reisetter, Judith M. "Judy"

IRON RIDGE - Judith M. Reisetter, 80, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at her home in Iron Ridge, Wis.
A visitation for Judith will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge, Wis. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. All in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Judith was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Oregon Township, Ogle County, Ill., the oldest child of John and Mildred (Jones) Dyer. After graduating from Oregon Community High School, she worked in Dixon, Ill., at J. C. Penney Co. and Shurhit Ignition Products. On Dec. 28, 1963, in Compton, Ill., she married Marion Reisetter of Lee, Ill., where Marion was engaged in farming.
A year later they moved to Iron Ridge, Wis., where Marion operated a mobile feed business and farmed. Judy was his bookkeeper, gofer, and helped wherever she was needed. Marion and Judy owned an apartment building for 20 years and a small laundromat for nine years, both of which Judy managed and operated. In later years she drove cars part-time for Ewald Ford in Hartford. Her hobbies were baking, reading, crossword puzzles, genealogy, and Iron Ridge history. She had an extensive collection of Iron Ridge historical information, postcards, and artifacts. She also enjoyed going to antique tractor shows with Marion.
Judy was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a member of the St. Matthew's Ladies Aid for 25 years. She was a member of the Neosho/Rubicon Historical Society, of which she was president for 10 years.
Judy is survived by her husband, Marion; daughter, Carol (Lance) Rzepka of Hartford; son, James (Stacey) Reisetter of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jennifer (David Jr.) Saegert of Hartford, Kelsey (Aaron) Lofberg of West Bend, and Bethani Reisetter of Beaver Dam; great-grandsons, Owen and Lucas Saegert; step-grandson, Chase Reisetter Wild of Ripon; sisters, Loretta "Lori" Falgout of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Suzanne Slyfield of Indiana; brothers, Arnold (Joyce) Dyer of Burnett, Wis. Reynolds "Butch" (Rose) Dyer of Huntley, Ill., Kevin (Terri) Dyer of Kenosha, Wis., and Chris (Shawn) Dyer of Lenoir, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Sandra Dyer of Fort Gratiot, Mich., and Oliva Wright of Grinnell, Iowa; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Beatrice; her parents; sister, Katherine Allen; brother, Marion "Jake" Dyer; sisters Helen and Iva in infancy; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dale Allen, Joe Falgout, Bervin and Kathy Nelson, Lucille Nelson, Luther and Karen Nelson, and David and Sheri Nelson.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 308 Herman St., in Iron Ridge, Wis., or the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
