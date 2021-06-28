Reisetter, Marion J.

IRON RIDGE—Marion J. L. Reisetter, 82, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home in Iron Ridge.

A memorial service for Marion will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Iron Ridge.

Marion James Lee Reisetter was born December 23, 1938 in Hamilton County, IA, near Radcliffe, to Ole D. and Beatrice (Anderson) Reisetter. He spent his childhood on the family farm and graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1957. In 1960, Marion moved to Lee, IL where he began farming.

On December 28, 1963 he married Judith (Judy) Dyer at Compton, Ill. He continued to farm and also worked at Motor Wheel Co. in Mendota, Ill. In December of 1964 they moved to Iron Ridge, WI where he owned and operated a mobile feed business, Reisetter Feed Service, for thirty-five years and continued to sell feed until 2007. In 1975, in addition to the feed business he began farming, which he did until he retired in 2008. Marion and Judy also owned an apartment building and a laundromat in Iron Ridge.