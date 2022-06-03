Sept. 29, 1948—March 10, 2022
Renda Copus passed away in Baraboo this March.
Renda was a encouraging, involved in everything she did and very creative. Whenever anyone saw Renda, she had a great smile, laugh, and positive attitude. Renda was very involved in her TOPS chapter since joining in 2007. She served often as the sunshine chair and was a sunshine in all of our lives.
Renda enjoyed spending her time bird watching, coloring, laughing, baking, and creating. She also greatly enjoyed her time working at Saint Claire Meadows Nursing Home.
Although Renda will be greatly missed, she made a great change in this world and in our lives.
We will miss you Renda -Tops chapter 0625 Baraboo, WI.
