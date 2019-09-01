LAKE MILLS - Renee A. Castonguay, 60, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She won her 7 year battle with cancer because there is no cancer in heaven.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1959, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ronald and Ruth (Klug) Rahn.
In 1977, she graduated from Beaver Dam High School.
Renee married Mark Castonguay on March 17, 1984, in Beaver Dam.
She had been employed by American Family Insurance for over 40 years.
She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Renee enjoyed reading, painting ceramics and sewing.
Survivors include her husband, Mark, of Lake Mills; two daughters, Lanie (Mark) Griffin of Waterloo, Sadie Castonguay of Lake Mills; one step son, Joshua Castonguay; two grandchildren, Luke and Lincoln Griffin; her parents; one brother, Randy (Mary) Rahn of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
