June 7, 1986—Dec. 15, 2022

Renee Lynn Bilitz, 36, of Denver, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly, on December 15, 2022 in her home. This loss was completely unexpected leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened.

Renee was born on June 7, 1986, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She attended primary school at St. Stephen’s in Beaver Dam, WI. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 2004, she attended UW Whitewater for one year and then transferred to the UW Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s in English.

After graduation Renee lived and worked in Milwaukee until 2014 when she moved to Denver, CO. She worked various jobs including on and off periods as a pedi cab driver. In 2016 she took a teaching job at New Heights Academy as a 7th grade teacher. For the past four years she worked at Fareharbor, in business development.

Renee loved her family and friends very much. Her dog Mona will forever be the love of her life. She was a giving, caring and selfless soul, known by all for her big hugs and beautiful smile. She had a passion for cooking, enjoyed camping, biking and listening to music. She was a shining light to all who knew her. When you think of Renee, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest. She will be missed more than words could express but she will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.

Renee is survived by her mother, Karen Burns; stepfather Mike Burns of McFarland WI; father John Bilitz; stepmother Karen Bilitz of Beaver Dam WI; her beloved brother, Ryan Bilitz of Beaver Dam WI; stepsiblings Kristi Willey, Cari McPherson, Stefani Landphier, Randy and Keri Burns; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her sweet dog, Mona.

She was preceded in death by her stepbrother Will Runck; and her grandparents, Edwin and Beatrice Bilitz and Gerald and Shirley Maleport.

Renee will be sorely missed and forever remembered. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

If desired, memorials may be made in Renee’s memory to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view or sign the guestbook at www.cstonefs.com