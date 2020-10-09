Rennhack, Victor "Billy" "Dozer"

BEAVER DAM - Victor "Billy" "Dozer" Rennhack, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born in Beaver Dam on April 19, 1945, the son of Roy V. and Ruth M. Rennhack. He was raised in Reeseville with a large loving family and attended MPTC for Appliance Servicing, excelling at it. On Aug. 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Deborah K. Schave. They shared 47 years of constant love and friendship surrounded by a loving family. He was happiest helping others and giving of himself and his time freely. His ability and mechanical aptitude made it possible for him to repair everything from agriculture equipment in his younger years, to cars and appliances later in life. He also enjoyed sauerkraut and canning the best pickles, tomato juice and chunks, with Deb and his children. His humor was infectious, and he passed on his knowledge whenever he could.

He also shared close relationships with his two favorite nieces, Sharon Snow and Marylyn Rieman, who were by his side constantly, supporting and loving him, as well as his home health nurse, Deb H, who showed him friendship and support through his health struggles after his wife's passing.