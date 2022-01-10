Rennock, James R.

James grew up in Lowell, Wis., in the home of his loving family and lived in a close-knit community. From a young age on, he spent countless hours fishing in the river with his brothers and sister. Whatever the season, he could be found outdoors with his siblings and neighborhood friends. Every opening day of a hunting or fishing season was like Christmas morning for the Rennock boys. He enjoyed gardening and canning the harvest with his mother and hunting/fishing with his father. He loved the family gatherings after church on Sundays and spending time with his grandparents and all of his aunts, uncles and cousins. James helped at the family hardware store in Lowell after school and then worked for years along side his father at Wisconsin Brick and Block in Madison. He also worked at a lumber yard, until he purchased a bar. In 2001, he moved to Balta, North Dakota and purchased the Balta Bar. His love of hunting and fishing stayed with him his entire life and he passed that love onto his children, Robert and Tonya and eventually to his grandchildren, which they enjoyed many hunting adventures. He enjoyed his life in Balta, meeting many new friends and invited many from Wisconsin to come and hunt annually. He loved the outdoors and helping Daryl Klein on the farm as well as feeding the deer and looking at the pictures on the trail cameras year around.