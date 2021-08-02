Rens, Jerry L.

BRANDON—Jerry L. Rens, 81 of Brandon, was called home to heaven on July 31, 2021 with family by his side after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on April 27, 1940 in Waupun, Wis. the son of Delmar & Josephine Rens. Jerry graduated from Waupun High School in 1958 and married his high school sweet-heart, Nancy Martin on October 6,1960. Jerry was raised on the family farm and later took over the Dairy farm until he started his own Trucking business. In his retirement, Jerry could often be seen driving around the Waupun area in his Ford Retractable or on his Harley motorcycle. He & Nancy enjoyed traveling with his favorite trip being to Vermont during the Fall season.
Jerry is survived by his children, Brenda Nolte of Janesville, Dennis (Gail) of Brandon, and Tony (Michele) of Waupun; grandchildren, Nick (Katy) Nolte, Justin (Molly) Nolte, Lea Ann (Chris) Gieck, Delvin (Brandi) Rens, D.J. (Kelley) Rens, Abbey Rens, Katie Rens, and Matthew Rens; great-grandchildren, Jayda, Alana, Zoey, Lennix, Rylin, Charley, Joe, Remi, Jasper and Jon; brothers and sisters, Vic (Pat) Rens, Duane (Candy) Rens, and Carla Bloesl; in-laws: Terry (Barb) Martin, Peter (Mary Martin), Don (Dort) Martin, Julia Martin, Laurie (Mike) Shafer and Dottie Martin Voigt; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy, brother-in-law, Michael Bloesl and sister-in-law, Lynda Koehler.
Funeral services for Jerry L. Rens will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at TRINITY REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
