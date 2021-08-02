Rens, Jerry L.

He was born on April 27, 1940 in Waupun, Wis. the son of Delmar & Josephine Rens. Jerry graduated from Waupun High School in 1958 and married his high school sweet-heart, Nancy Martin on October 6,1960. Jerry was raised on the family farm and later took over the Dairy farm until he started his own Trucking business. In his retirement, Jerry could often be seen driving around the Waupun area in his Ford Retractable or on his Harley motorcycle. He & Nancy enjoyed traveling with his favorite trip being to Vermont during the Fall season.