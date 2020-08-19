Rens, Larry L.

WAUPUN - Larry L. Rens, 77, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.
Larry was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Waupun, the son of Clarence and Alice Bronkhorst Rens. Larry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1961. On Sept. 19, 1963, he married Shirley Van Loo at First Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in the Waupun area all their married lives. In 1962 Larry took over his father's business, Rens Lawn and Sport, which he owned until he retired in 1999. He enjoyed the quiet sports in life; bicycling, cross country skiing, archery, snow shoeing, canoeing, and kayaking. Larry was a past member of First Reformed Church for many years prior to joining Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. Larry and Shirley were adult volunteers at The Union in Waupun and Campus Life Ministry in Waupun for 16 years. Larry enjoyed working with the youth.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Rens of Waupun; sons, Ric (Sheri) Rens of Waterford, Wis., and Scott (Wendy) Rens of Lino Lakes, Minn.; six grandchildren, Zachary (Sarah) Rens of East Troy, Drew Rens (special friend, Emily Haas) of White Bear Lake, Minn., Spencer (Sarah) Rens of Muskego, and Noah, Joshua, and Catie Rens of Waterford; two great-grandchildren, Reed and Lily; a sister, Carol Ellsworth of Spring, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sharon Haase of Waupun; along with nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Tracey; an infant granddaughter, Brianna; and brothers-in-law, Les Ellsworth and Larry Haase.
Funeral services for Larry L. Rens will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH in Waupun with Pastor Roger Knowlton officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
