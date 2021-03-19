Rens, Lonna

WAUPUN—Lonna Rens, 76, of Waupun, passed away March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family

Lonna was born May 3, 1944 in Waupun, the daughter of Arthur and Thelma Peachy Harmsen. Lonna met Arlyn Rens at church and they were later married on September 22, 1961. The couple resided in Waupun in the same house all their married lives. Lonna was a homemaker, worked at Lauer’s Grocery Store in the bakery, and was employed at a variety of other jobs. Lonna loved her scratch offs, the lottery, and her cats.

Lonna is survived by her husband of 59 years, Arlyn; two daughters: Tammy Lynn Rens of Waupun and Tammy Lee Jones of Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Bruce (Elise) Vanhierden, Andy (Bailey) Pattee, Vanessa (Billy) Pattee, Amanda Rens, Brant Rens, and Chelsea and Drake Jones; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Annette (Glenn) Loecher-Ebert; a brother, Arlyn (Carol) Harmsen; and nieces and nephews.

Lonna was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Rens; two brothers, Wayne Harmsen and Daniel Harmsen; and a brother-in-law, Dewayne Loecher.