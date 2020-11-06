Rens, Mary Ann (Dykstra)

Mary was born April 25, 1934, the daughter of George and Anna (Redeker) Dykstra. Mary graduated from Waupun High School in 1952. Also in 1952, she married Gordon "Bob" Rens ,and they established their home in Waupun. Mary valued life-long learning and graduated as an LPN in 1967 and as an RN in 1982. She worked as an EMT for Brooks Ambulance Service and retired from Waupun Memorial Hospital in 1996. Mary was honored to receive the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing Practice that same year. Volunteering and service were an important part of Mary's life. She was a Red Cross Nurse and coordinated nurses for the Bloodmobile and helped with Meals on Wheels through her church. Mary was involved with Central Wisconsin Christian School, along with the starting of Bargains Galore Thrift Store. At the age of 84 Mary became an author of a children's book, "The Little Snowflake." Central to Mary's life was her Christian faith. She was a member of First Reformed Church and previously a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church, where she was active in Sunday school and Women's Ministries.