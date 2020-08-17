Rens, Nancy K.

Funeral services for Nancy K. Rens will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Dan Vande Zande officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow current Wisconsin COVID-19 protocol.